Marjorie May Lane, age 82 of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, July 8, 1939, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Betty (nee Smith) Attwood.

On Sunday, February 14, 1960, she married John K. Lane, Sr. at Chicago, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2001.

She was a member of Church of Christ, Greenville, IL.

Marjorie was born in Chicago, IL, graduated from high school in Cook County, IL in 1957. Then she attended Sacramento State College in CA. She was a CPA and later became a homemaker. Her husband was a Master Chef, with a career in the US Navy for 25 years. She moved to Pocahontas, IL, in 2008. She was a “crafter / 24 x 7” making blankets, booties, and scarves. Her favorite pastime was making ceramics. She was always busy with her hands.

Survivors include:

Son – John K. Lane, Pocahontas, IL

Son – John K. (Kimberly, nee Kallvy) Lane, Jr., Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Marjorie R. Lane, Montana

Brother – Lawrence (Sharron) Attwood, Oregon

Sister – Lori (Richard) Ward, Oregon

Sister – Sharron Kurr, Lockwood, MO

She was preceded by:

Father – Lawrence Attwood

Mother – Betty Attwood, nee Smith

Husband – John K. Lane Sr. – Died 8/28/2001

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Americans with Disabilities or Shriners Hospitals for Children.