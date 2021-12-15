Marlene Parks

Marlene (Hartel) Parks, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. at her residence. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. from 12:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Mark Noyes of Hillsboro, IL will officiate. Cremation rites were accorded. Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, IL at a later date.

Mrs. Parks was born on July 9, 1947 in St. Louis, MO to the late Louis and Dorothy (Williamson) Hartel. She worked as a waitress and in her lifetime she lived in St. Louis, MO, Taylor Springs, IL, Litchfield, IL, Berkeley, MO, and Hillsboro, IL. She married Harold Dean Parks on June 22, 1968 in Litchfield, IL; he survives in Hillsboro, IL. She was a member of Women of the Moose in Hillsboro, IL.

In addition to her husband, Harold, Mrs. Parks is survived by her two children, Kelly Dean Parks of Cheyenne, WY and Jeffrey Parks of Taylor Springs, IL; one grandchild, Josi Rhodes; and one brother, Leroy Hartel.

Mrs. Parks is preceded by her parents and her siblings, Shirley Boyd, Maxine Meier, Gordon Hartel, and Earl “Butch” Hartel.

Memorials may be given to the Cancer Society.