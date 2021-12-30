Mary Jane C. Thoele, age 89, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born November 21, 1932 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude, nee Winter, Kohrmann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Artie” Thoele, whom she married April 29, 1953 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died August 26, 2007; siblings, Florence (Richard) Jansen, Lorraine (Alfred “Pete”) Linnemann, Marilyn Beckmann, and Mildred (Raymond “Bucky”) Boeckmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Elizabeth, nee Nordhaus, Thoele; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Diane Kohrmann, Cletus “Skeets” Holtmann, Arnold Heimann, Bernice “Bim” (Cornelius) Kniepmann, Walter (Ella Mae) Thoele, and Alvin (Mary Ann) Thoele.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Ken (Gina) Thoele of Decatur, AL, Sue (Dave) Wuebbels of Germantown, James (Myra) Thoele of Breese, and Eileen Thoele of Germantown; grandchildren, Kendra (Tony) Daily, Jeremy Thoele, Kris (Lindsay) Wuebbels, Jenna (Eric) Kues, Anna (Dan) Bohnenkemper, and Katie (Mike) Wolter; great-grandchildren, Braelyn Daily, Jasmine, Ashlyn, and Peirson Thoele, Austin and Brady Wuebbels, Mikaela (special friend, Jacob Dumstorff) Kues and Jackson Kues, Matthew and Liam Bohnenkemper, and Lincoln Wolter; siblings, Robert (Clara) Kohrmann of Albers, Marcella “Sally” (Sep) Brueggemann, Roger Kohrmann, Carolyn Holtmann, Joseph Kohrmann, and Joann (Jim) Haake all of Germantown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Virgil Beckmann of Germantown and Mary Heimann of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. She worked for Brueggemann Drape Factory in Bartelso as a seamstress and was also a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards and bingo, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Aviston Countryside Manor Activity Fund, or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, P.O. Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.