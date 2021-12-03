Mary T. Goestenkors, nee Fischer, age 91, of St. Rose, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born March 25, 1930 in St. Rose, daughter of the late Elizabeth, nee Tebbe, and Joseph Fischer, Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Goestenkors, whom she married on April 8, 1953 at St. Rose Catholic Church and who died April 2, 2019; son, Carl Goestenkors; daughter, Diane Goestenkors; sister, Sr. Bertha Fischer, brothers, John Fischer and Charlie Fischer; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clarance Schumacher, Paul Fiedler, Donna Fischer, John Gapter, Francis Goestenkors, Anthony Lohman, Elmer Netemeyer, Rich Goestenkors, Chuck (Dolores) Goestenkors, and Robert Goestenkors.

Mary is survived by her children, Susie Goestenkors of Blue Springs, MO, Rosie (special friend, Al Kattenbraker) Hollenkamp of Corydon, IN, Thomas (Doris) Goestenkors of Aviston, and Patti (Cleo) Schrage of Breese; grandchildren, Gwen Markus, Sara (Shawn) Meekes, Dawn (Larry) Smith, Keith (Courtney) Hollenkamp, Alicia (Scott) Schulte, Phillip (Becky) Goestenkors, Nickie (Jordan) Pontious, Danita Goestenkors, Nathan (Jamie) Haselhorst, and Chelsey (special friend, Terry Allen) Glenn; twenty-three greatgrandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Lidwina Schumacher of St. Rose, Aggie (Dave) Rasure of Belleville, Helen Fiedler of Belleville, Geraldine (Jairo) Mejia of Carmel Valley, CA, Bob Fischer of Highland, Irma Gapter of Highland, Angie (Don) Karban of Hillsboro; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Florence Lohman of Aviston, Jane Netemeyer of Aviston, Evelyn Goestenkors of Carlyle, Jack (Carol) Goestenkors of White Lake, MI, and Maureen Goestenkors of Aviston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Alter Sodality and St. Rose Homemakers Extension.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing cards, canning, and spending time with her family and grandkids.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and again Monday, December 6, 2021 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Facial coverings will be required for Mass.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Charles F. And Joanne Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (Knight ADRC) wustl.advancementform.com/campaign/medicine/give?0_d_tr1=71&0_d_tr2=286 or St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

