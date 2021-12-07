Opal E. Brown, 100, of Pocahontas, IL, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 28, 1921, to Oscar and Maggie (nee Pfister) Ammann, in Millersburg, IL. On February 11, 1940, she married John W. Brown in Troy, MO.

Opal was a member of the Royal Neighbors Chapter 364, the Pocahontas Senior Citizen’s and the Ladies Aid of Hug Cemetery. She worked at the Old Ripley General store for 15 years, followed by the IGA in Pocahontas for 15 years. She then went on to work at the Antique store in Pocahontas up until the early age of 80, when she retired. Opal loved to go antiquing, having an extensive collection herself. She also enjoyed baking in her spare time. Opal was liked by everyone and never knew a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Maggie Ammann; husband, John W. Brown; great great-grandchild, Dayne Gehrig; brother Darrell Ammann; sister-in-law, Geraldine Ammann.

Opal is survived by her daughters, Karen Shaw and Audrey Martin both of Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Kristine (Bryan) Rutz, Grantfork, IL, Jon (Roxanne Bolla) Rench, Edwardsville, IL, Kelly (Edward) Murphy, Downers Grove, IL, Angi (Eric Cline) Martin, New Paltz, NY, Larry (Lianne) Martin, Naples, FL, Jolyn Rench, Edwardsville, IL; great grandchildren, Kyle (Tressa) Gehrig, Jessie (Kyle) Sudholt, Emily (Josh Giedeman) Gehrig, Adam (Kelly) Lukanich, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Korte, Abigail Murphy, Kali (Brad Kalous) Rutz, Oscar Cline, Lincoln Cline, Riley Martin, Brecken Martin; great great-grandchildren, Kanon, Rory, Delaney, Luke and Ava; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Brown Cemetery or Hug Cemetery.

Memorial Visitation: At a later date next year; Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Graveside Service and Interment will be private.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.