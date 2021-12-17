Richard D. “Dean” Sauls, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, May 27, 1937, in Eldorado, IL, the son of Bricie and Virginia (nee Richards) Sauls.

On Saturday, September 7, 1957, he married Elizabeth June Sauls (nee Korte) at Bethalto, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Gertrude Catholic Church. He was also a member of Madison County Farm Bureau and R.O.M.E.O. (Retired Old Men Eating Out) at Powhatan Restaurant.

Dean was born at home near Eldorado, IL; moved to Meadowbrook, IL, at an early age. He graduated from Civic Memorial High School, Bethalto, IL, in 1955. He served with the US Army with duty in Korea and Japan. He worked briefly at Olin Corp. He and his family moved to Madison, Alabama, where he worked for Red Stone Arsenal, until 1978, when he was transferred to St. Louis at ASCOM and retired in 1992. He was a hobby farmer and helped his son with his farm. He was an avid sports fan, Alabama “Roll Tide” football and NASCAR. He was a volunteer at his church which included ushering, maintenance and sacristan.

Survivors include:

Wife – Elizabeth J. “June” (nee Korte) Sauls, Highland, IL

Son – Michael D. (Carole) Sauls, New Douglas, IL

Son – Marty L. (Traci) Sauls, Leawood, KS

Grandchild – Jacob R. Sauls, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jesse R. Sauls, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Julie A. (Randy) Hiesterman, Palmer, KS

Grandchild – Kasey A. (Jason) West, Charlotte, NC

Grandchild – Lindsey K. (Josh) Tant, Denver, CO

Grandchild – Mitch R. Sauls, Jacksonville, IL

Great Grandchild – Riley D. West, Charlotte, NC

Great Grandchild – Hank M. West, Charlotte, NC

Great Grandchild – Charlotte R. Aargaard, Highland, IL

Sister – Marilyn (Dave) Garst, Girard, IL

Sister In-Law – Judy Sauls, Sorento, IL

He was preceded by:

Father – Bricie E. Sauls – Died 2/02/1998

Mother – Virginia L. (nee Richards) Sauls – Died 7/15/2001

Brother – Jack L. Sauls – Died 5/18/2003

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel for Towers or charity of the donor’s choice.