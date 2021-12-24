Richard E. ‘Bud’ Bradley, 88, of Greenville, passed away on Friday,

December 17, 2021, at SSM Health Saint Louis University, St. Louis,

Missouri.

Bud was born October 3, 1933, in Quincy, Illinois to Ellis Eugene and

Cleola (Brock) Bradley. He proudly served our country, in the United

States Navy, from 1956-1962. He married Theresa Herman on June 26,

1999, at the First United Methodist Church in Greenville, Illinois and

they had enjoyed 22 years of marriage.

After a prolonged battle with health issues, almost all members of the

immediate family had been with him in the last hours. He was known

for his avid interest in the Bible and his devotion to his family and

friends. Bud was not afraid to travel and would often drive across

states to lend a hand to one of his grown children. In his later years,

having known loss himself, losing his wife, Debra Bradley, he

volunteered with Hospice to bring comfort and solace to those in

Greenville who were terminally ill. Bud had a wonderful singing voice

and was a true baseball fan. Though later his loyalty was with the St.

Louis Cardinals, he was able to combine these two traits when he was

asked to sing the National Anthem at a Cincinnati Reds game in the

60’s. Bud Bradley was loved by friends and family and will be sorely

missed.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis & Cleola and his wife,

Debra.

He is survived by his children: Chad (Rosie) Jackson of Kewanee, Illinois,

Kevin Bachmann of Greenville, Illinois, Julie Chinn of Lake St. Louis,

Missouri, Laura Christian of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Andrea (Steve)

Suess of Maryville, Illinois, Mindy (Christian) Beauregard of Atlanta,

Georgia; grandchildren, Diego Jackson of RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk,

England, United Kingdom, Elena Jackson of Kewanee, Illinois, Laura

Elizabeth Chinn of Strasburg, Germany, Katie Efferson of Shreveport,

Louisiana, Danae Christian of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ben Christian

of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Paul Suess of Collinsville, Illinois, Tony

Suess of Collinsville, Illinois; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday,

December 29, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive,

Greenville, Illinois, with the Rev. Tyson Graber officiating.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, may

be given to the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville,

Illinois 62246.