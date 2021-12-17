Robert A. Petermeyer, age 74 of Carlyle, died at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Mr. Petermeyer was born in Breese on October 6, 1947, a son of the late August J. and Leona (née Pollmann) Petermeyer. He married Carol Eilers on December 1, 1972, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Carol, Mr. Petermeyer is also survived by his children – Craig Petermeyer and wife Alicia of St. Rose, and Kelli Bland and fiance Ryan LeGaspi of Louisville, Kentucky; his grandchildren – Marielle Bland, Landon and Isabella Petermeyer, and Veda and Maya LeGaspi; his siblings – Mary “Sis” Wilke of Edwardsville, Richard Petermeyer and wife Marabeth, Ralph Petermeyer and wife Ethel, and Ray Petermeyer, all of Carlyle; Betty Koopman and husband Leonard of Bartelso, and Rita Petermeyer of Carlyle; and his in-laws – Pat Henrichs and husband Vince of Roswell, Georgia, Betty Eilers of Breese, Elmer Eilers and wife Yevon of Highland, Don Eilers and wife Jane of Trenton, Ron Eilers and wife Janet of Highland, Tom Eilers and wife Laurie of Troy, Sharon Culbertson and husband Dan of Shobonier, Rose McKee of Star, Idaho, Laurie Eilers of Pocahontas, David Eilers and wife Doris of Pocahontas, and Jeff Eilers of Highland.

Mr. Petermeyer was preceded in death by his parents – August and Leona Petermeyer; his mother-and father-in-law – Robert and Rita (Woltering) Eilers; and his in-laws – Nancy Floyd, and Richard, Jerry, and Frenchie Eilers.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army both in Vietnam and Afghanistan. He also assisted with the recovery effort following Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana. He retired from the Army Reserve in 2007. Mr. Petermeyer worked at Granite City Steel for 14 years, then as a corrections officer for the State of Illinois for 20 years. Bob had many hobbies, including gardening, golfing, fishing, and woodworking projects for his grandkids. He also worked many Knights of Columbus bingos and enjoyed helping his son, Craig, at the shop. Mr. Petermeyer was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, where he served as an usher. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Knights of Columbus, and the VFW.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Monday, December 20, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday morning from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M. The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary in his memory at St. Mary’s Church on Monday evening at 7:00 PM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Petermeyer are suggested to the Jared Burke Foundation, the Vietnam Veterans of America, or to St. Mary’s Church. Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

