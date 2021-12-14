With his family at his side, Sorento resident, Robert Leroy Turner, 95, died December 13, 2021, at Hillsboro Area Hospital.

On September 14, 1926, he was born in Sorento to Lawrence Clifford “Ted” and Mary Georgia (Warren) Turner. He attended Sorento Elementary, and graduated from Sorento High School in 1943. Bob Worked at Burlington Railroad and Western Cartridge Company in East Alton, before entering the Army on January 9, 1945, and attending basic training at Camp Hood, TX. After basic training, he traveled to Fort Meade, MD bound for Vancouver Barracks, WA. He boarded a troopship bound for the Hawaiian Islands to join a much larger convoy bound for the South Pacific. Robert eventually ended up in Okinawa, assigned to Company M, 31st Regiment, 7th Division (Hourglass Division). His Army outfit was part of the Units that witnessed the Surrender of the Imperial Japanese Army, in Seoul, South Korea. Robert attained the Rank of Private First Class before being Honorably discharged on December 1, 1946. He returned home to Sorento and went to work for the Nickel Plate Railroad. He worked for the railroad for fifteen years, then went on to work for Nestle’s in Granite City until his retirement.

Bob was the Adjunct Commander for American Legion Post 713. He was also active at the Masonic Lodge in Sorento, and the Scottish Rite Mason Valley of Southern Illinois in Belleville. He was also a Royal Arch Mason at Hillsboro, a Shriner belonging to Ainad Temple at East St. Louis, and he belonged to Bond County Shrine Club where he was a past President.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Norma Lydia (Schweppe)Turner; parents; son, Gary Turner and his wife, Nina; daughter-in-law, Mary Turner; son-in-law, Stanley Casey; and brothers, David and Kenneth Turner.

Survivors include sons, Keith Turner of Winter Springs, FL, and Joel Turner of Sorento; daughters, Penny Casey of Panama, Debra Jett of Sorento, Kathy (husband, Chris) Atchison of Mulberry Grove, and Mary (husband, Gary) Sugg of Sorento; grandchildren Kerry, Siobhan, Matthew, Tonya, Amanda, Tabitha; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at PerfettiAssalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. The visitation will conclude with Masonic Rites at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the funeral home, with Rev. Ralph Ward and Rev. Jeremy Bundren co-officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Shoal Creek Fire Protection District, 101 N. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

