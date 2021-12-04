Ruth Marie Richison, age 92, of Hoffman passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. She was born in Hoffman on March 22, 1929, the daughter of Heman and Marie (Blumenkamp) Holle. She married Charles Richison at Trinity Lutheran Church on May 1, 1948 and he survives in Hoffman.

In addition to her husband of 73 years, she is survived by her children: Pam Lueking and husband Glenn of Hoffman, Carla Floyd of Kempner, TX, Barb Kreiger and husband Joe of Copperas Cove, TX, and Jeff Richison and wife Julie of Freeburg; grandchildren: Kim Barnes and husband Hallie, Keith Lueking and wife Andrea, David Floyd and wife Keisey, Hollie Kreiger, and Jacob Richison; great grandchildren: Zack Barnes and Kelsey Barnes, Makenna, Maya, and Matthew Lueking, and Ally Floyd.

Mrs. Richison was preceded in death by mother and father; her son, Ronald Richison in infancy; granddaughter, Cheryl Floyd; sister, Gertrude Roeckeman and husband Clifford; brothers: Ralph Holle and wife Edna, Norman Holle and wife Eleanor, and Herman Holle Jr. and wife Marge.

Ruth loved to play bingo and in her younger years she enjoyed camping with her friends. She and Charles cooked at the Carlyle VFW for many years and served many wedding reception dinners.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts the family suggest memorials be made in memory of Ruth to Trinity Lutheran School, Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, or to the charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.