Suzanne G. Lentz, age 73 of Greenville, passed away Monday evening, December 13, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, Illinois.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery with Pastor Dee Armes officiating. For those who desire memorials in Suzanne’s memory may be made to the Lem Rhodes Cancer Fund at the service or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Suzanne Gail Beck, the daughter of Henry Stephen Beck and Hazel Maxine Berry Beck was born on June 21 1948 in LaPorte, Indiana. She was raised in the Moweaqua area where she attended the public schools and graduated from Moweaqua High School. Suzanne was a home maker raising her family in Moweaqua for many years then lived in Dupo, IL, Columbia, moving to Greenville in 2015.

Suzanne and James Lee Lentz were united in marriage on January 12, 1990 in Decatur and have enjoyed over 31 years together. In retirement they have traveled and enjoyed time in Florida for several years. Suzanne is survived by her husband James Lentz, her daughter Kristen M. (Michael) Staelins of Columbia, IL, 2 grandchildren Katie and Sean Staelins, and her brother Terry Beck of Florida. Suzanne is also survived by two step daughters: Kelli (Marc) Lahr of Greenville, Julie Mathenia of Coffeen, 4 step grandchildren: Charles (Krysten) Lovatto , Kimberley D. Lovatto, Chelsea Mathenia, Caitlyn Mathenia, and two step great-grandchildren: Landon and Luka.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Hazel Beck.

