Thomas E. Keen Jr (TJ), age 41, of New Baden, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 in New Baden. He was born in Belleville on August 6, 1980, the son of Thomas E. Keen Sr. and Mary “Kathy” (Murphy) Keen. TJ worked at the Trenton Hexacomb plant. When he did take time for himself he liked to detail cars, work on projects around the house, hike, and attend concerts. TJ enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his girlfriend Shanna and her children, as well as his beloved dog Tigg.

He is survived by his father, Thomas E. Keen Sr. of New Baden; his sister, Teri Sweet and husband Tim of New Baden; nephews: Aiden and Gage Sweet; his loving girlfriend, Shanna Timmermann-Dieters and her children Gracie and Reece.

He was preceded in death by his mother Kathy Keen; his uncle James Keen; maternal grandparents, Bart and Liz Murphy and paternal grandmother, Theresa Keen.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM until the time of funeral services on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Memorials made in memory of TJ are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

