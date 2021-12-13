Thomas J. Stratmann, age 63 of Breese, IL, died Thursday, December 09, 2021, at his home, in Breese, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, July 09, 1958, in Highland, IL, the son of Donald and Rita (nee Venhaus) Stratmann.

He was born and raised in Highland, IL. Graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School, Highland, in 1976. He attended Sanford Brown Business School, St. Louis, MO. He worked at Strat-O-Span Buildings, Inc., Breese, IL, since 1980 and was a Vice President and Treasurer. He enjoyed going to Spring Training in Florida to watch the St. Louis Cardinals, there he became friends with Bob Costas and George Thorogood. Bob and George were part of his 2nd marriage ceremony on first base at a spring training field in Florida. He was a St. Louis Cardinal Baseball Fan and a music lover. In his youth he played a lot of softball and played on many local softball teams.

Survivors include:

Brother – Mark D. (Debra) Stratmann, Breese, IL

Sister – Mary E. Moran, Highland, IL

Nephew – Christopher M. (Clifton LaPlante) Stratmann, Saint Louis, MO

Nephew – Steven N. (Amanda) Stratmann, Ballwin, MO

Nephew – Matthew D. (Amanda) Stratmann, Aviston, IL

Great Nieces & Great Nephews – Many

First Wife – Sheila Karns (nee Kuester), Conroe, TX

Second Wife – Andrea Chicola, Lake Of The Ozarks, MO.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Donald George Stratmann – Died 2/18/2005

Mother – Rita Amelia Stratmann (nee Venhaus) – Died 11/28/2004

Brother In-Law – Edward F. Moran – Died 7/17/2021.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.