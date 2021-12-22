Vera Janell Mayfield, 77, of Greenville, IL, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Mon. Dec. 20, 2021 at her home.

She was born Apr. 28, 1944 in Highland, IL to the late Jess & Evelyn Fern (Dewey) Mayfield.

She had been a vocational work adviser for Madison and Bond counties and later was an intake adviser for Kaskaskia College. Vera was a member of the Church of Christ and loved to paint.

She is survived by 3 sons; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother: John Mayfield of LaSalle, IL; and 2 sisters: Patti Bryant of Pontoon Beach, IL and Jeanie Bilderback of Cape Coral, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Tom, Benny and Floyd Mayfield; and 2 sisters: Shirley Bimes and Genevieve Hoffman.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.