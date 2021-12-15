William Joseph Wisnasky, Sr., age 88 of Cottage Hills, IL, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Alton, IL.

He was born on Friday, April 14, 1933, in Highland, IL, the son of Joseph and Emeline (nee McCain) Wisnasky.

On Thursday, May 19, 1977, he married Sharon Lee Wisnasky at Edwardsville, IL, who passed away on Thursday, May 09, 2019.

He was a member of the Marine Volunteer Fire Department.

He was born in Leef Township, north of Highland, IL. He worked for the following: as a farm hand; Greenberg Junk Yard; American Manor Carnival, Marine; Hamel Casting, Edwardsville; Laborer on the highway crew; Storyland Trailer Court and at the Cottage Hills Laundromat. He was a Marine Volunteer Fireman; volunteered at the Community Hope Center, Cottage Hills for over 30 years.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Sharon Ann (Russell) Scott, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Debbie Lynn (William) Webb, Phoenix, AZ

Daughter – Mary Ellen Willis, Mulberry Grove, IL

Son – Richard William (Jackie) Wisnasky, Collinsville, IL

Daughter – Cathy Marie Neer-Vaughan, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Barbara Joyce Oney, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Carol Cates Asbury, Alton, IL

Son – Joseph (Caye) Cates, California,

Daughter – Kathy E. Wells, Casey, IL

Daughter – Amelia Goers, Alton, IL

Son – William J. Wisnasky, Jr., Alton, IL

Daughter – Sherry E. (Andrew) Skaggs, Alton, IL

Daughter – Audrey E. (Timothy) Crider, Marion, KY

Grandchildren – Many

Great Grandchildren – Many

Great Great Grandchildren – Many

Sister – Sylvia A. (Lloyd) Pendegraft, Summerfield, IL

Brother – Charles C. Wisnasky, Jerseyville, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Joseph Michael Wisnasky

Mother – Emeline Elizabeth Wisnasky (nee McCain)

Wife – Sharon Lee Wisnasky – Died 5/9/2019

First Wife – Geraline Wisnasky-Schuchmann (nee Mateer) – Died 8/22/2019

Son – Dennis Allan Wisnasky

Son – Teddy Wisnasky – stillborn infant

Brother – Benjamin H. Wisnasky

Brother – George H. Wisnasky

Brother – James S. Wisnasky

Brother – Leto A. Wisnasky

Sister – Sybil E. Ferguson

Brother – Donald L. Wisnasky

Brother – Joseph M. Wisnasky

Brother – Allan R. “Buckwheat” Wisnasky

Brother – Francis R. Wisnasky

Sister – Shirley M. Castle

Brother – Michael J. Wisnasky

Grandchild – Heather Crider

Grandchild – Kanda Crider.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL, with Rev. Harold Williams, Pastor, Apostolic Tabernacle Church, Edwardsville, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family (In Care of Dauderman Mortuary).