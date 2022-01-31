Alvina E. Luitjohan, age 97, of Damiansville, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on September 10, 1924, in Damiansville, daughter of Ben and Mary (Toennies) Korte. She married Francis A. Luitjohan in Damiansville on September 3, 1947, he preceded her in death on July 29, 2007.

She is survived her children: James (Lana) Luitjohan, Frank (Marlene) Luitjohan of Edwardsville, Betty (Vernell) Hemker of Highland, Mike (Janice) Luitjohan of Germantown, Charles “Chuck” (Theresa) Luitjohan and Cindy (Alan) Grapperhaus all of Breese; 24 grandchildren: Daniel (Julie) Luitjohan Jessica (Nate) Burbridge, Matthew (Lacey) Luitjohan, Rachel (Matt) Barth, Elizabeth (Matt) Ballard, Joshua (Cortney) Luitjohan, Laurie (Dustin) Griffith, Lisa (Jared) Schroeder, Leslie (Scott) Gurley, Lindsay (Dean) Boeckman, Leann (Randy) Rinderer, Kevin (Heather) Luitjohan, Dale (Maria) Luitjohan, Amy (Craig) Stoffregen, Brian (Heather) Luitjohan, Carey (Jason) Strader, Jacob (Kati) Luitjohan, Chad (Danielle) Luitjohan, Nick (Beth) Luitjohan, Ben (special friend Bailey) Luitjohan, Keith (Jenny) Cooper, Michelle (Chris) Stempson, Craig (Beth) Luitjohan, and Heather (Christopher) Odom; 58 greatgrandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren: daughter-in-law: Ruth Bradford; brothers and sisters: Sister Florence Korte ASC, Jerome “Dick” (Clara) Korte, and Cyril “Pete” (Jane) Korte.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Marie (Louis) Rolves, George (Veronica) Korte, Ferdinand Korte, Joe Korte, Edmund (Agnes) Korte, Raymond (Carol) Korte, Alice (John) Luitjohan, and Sister Judith Korte ASC.

Alvina was a member of St. Damian Parish in Damiansville and a longtime member of the StukenbergEilermann American Legion Post 1026 Auxiliary. She was devoted to the Rosary and had very strong faith. She always had a welcoming and gentle smile for everyone she met and was famous for her sugar cookies.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville with Rev. Steven Beatty officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Damian Cemetery, Damiansville.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022, and on Saturday from 8:00 until 9:30 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Online condolences may be made to Alvina’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.