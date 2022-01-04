Barbara Martin, 68, of Pocahontas, IL passed away, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her home.

Barbara was born October 10, 1953, to Calvin and Helen (nee Moss) Haberer at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL. She married Tony Martin on December 29, 1999.

Barbara lived most of her life in the Pocahontas area. She worked various jobs throughout her lifetime; Basler Electric, gas station attendant, bartender and caregiver. Most importantly though, she lived for her family; the time they spent together, and the many meals shared. She was devoted to taking care of her grandchildren, and attended countless sports & activities, supporting everything they did. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Helen Haberer; husband, Tony Martin.

Barbara is survived by her children, James Clanton Jr., Stephanie Clanton; first husband, James Clanton Sr.; grandchildren, James (Stephanie ) Clanton III, Jason Clanton, Brooke Clanton, Brandon Clanton, Danielle Knight, Phillip Potochney, Jesse Busalaki, Sean Kuegler, Caylin Clanton and Ryland Clanton; great grandchildren, Laney Clanton and Dyondrae Wilson; siblings, Sandra Blankenship, Sharon (Orville) Gieseking, Connie (Harry) Murphy, Calvin “Butch” (Linda) Haberer, Judy (Jim) Grider and Tammy Schulte; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Family

Memorial Visitation: Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Interment: at a later date, Robinson Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.