Bernice D. Poettker, age 94, of Breese, and formerly of St. Rose and Aviston, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at The Villas at St. James in Breese.

She was born August 30, 1927 in St. Rose, daughter of the late Ben and Clara, nee Middeke, Horstmann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Poettker, whom she married February 20, 1946 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and who died December 10, 2006; son Charles “Chuck” Poettker; grandchild Cindy Poettker; great-grandchildren Jensen and Maren Poettker; siblings Edwin Horstmann, John Horstmann, Mary Buehne, Vera Netemeyer, Rose Schumacher, Gene Horstmann, and Vince Horstmann; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Martha Horstmann, Regina Horstmann, Gus Buehne, Paul Netemeyer, Sylvester Schumacher, Dorothy Horstmann, Marie Horstmann, and Norman Wilson.

Bernice is survived by her children Dan (Rita) Poettker of Albers, Stan (Carolyn) Poettker of Trenton, Duane (Pat) Poettker of St. Rose, Karen (Andy) Mills of Glen Carbon, Phil Poettker of St. Rose, Bernard (Linda) Poettker of Aviston, Diane Poettker of Breese, Rebecca (Ray) Hutchinson of Birmingham, AL, and Craig (Colette) Poettker of Edwardsville; daughter-in-law Linda Poettker of O’Fallon; twenty-five grandchildren; forty-six great-grandchildren; sister Viola Wilson of St. Louis, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernice was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Altar Sodality, and Quilting Club, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and former member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality. She enjoyed canning, quilting, dancing, baking, cooking, flowers, and gardening, but most of all she was devoted to her family and farming.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and again Monday, January 31, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.