Betty A. Gebke, age 83, of Bartelso, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at her home.

She was born June 7, 1938 in Belleville, daughter of the late Herman and Irene, nee Ortmann, Frerker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gebke, whom she married July 23, 1958 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden and who died January 10, 2016; daughter Susan Torragrossa; son-in-law Jeff Richter; brother, Marcel Frerker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mary, nee Mueller, Gebke; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Dorothy Frerker, Arnie (Irene) Gebke, Roman Gebke, Josephine (Harold) Kapp, Mary (Frank “Bud”) Winkeler, Art Gebke, Eugene Gebke, and Al (Rosann) Gebke.

Betty is survived by her children Joe Gebke of Lonedell, MO, Cindy (Tom) Fuhler of Trenton, Sally (Buddy) Pennington of Sandoval, Agnes (Herman) Berkemann of Trenton, Roseann (Tom) VanAtter of Carlyle, Karen (David) Linder of Hoffman, Carla Richter of Trenton, and Kathy (Mike) Abernathy of Hoffman; Christine and Mike Torragrossa, Brian (Kayla) Berkemann, Adam (special friend, Kaylen) and Jacob (special friend, Tori) Fuhler, Beth Pennington, Jenn (Josh) Vrell, Jason (Amanda) Berkemann, Megan and Madison VanAtter, Andy and Cassandra Linder, Kari (Jeff) Hurst, Jonathan (Kaitlin) Linder, Remington Linder, Katie and Carson Richter, and Evan Abernathy; nineteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Joan Gebke of Germantown.

Betty was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Bartelso and Catholic Holy Family Society. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and stitching.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, January 28, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.