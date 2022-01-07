Bruce David Wilkerson, age 87 of Keyesport, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Mr. Wilkerson was born in Carlyle, Illinois on February 26, 1934, a son of James Wilkerson and Aletha (nee Carman) Wilkerson Simonton. He married Loretah Linton on November 25, 1956, in Keyesport, and she survives in Keyesport.

In addition to his wife Loretah, Mr. Wilkerson is also survived by his daughters – Rhonda Crumbey of Keyesport, and Rebecca “Becky” Clifton and husband Jerry, Jr. of Centralia; his grandchildren – Laura Rives and husband John Paul, David Crumbey and wife April, Curtis Clifton, and Nicole McCoy and husband Kyle; and his great grandchildren – Travis and Trevor Crumbey, Ava and Tanner Rives, Levi Bruce and Logann McCoy. Bruce is also survived by a brother – Robert Wilkerson and wife Deanna; his sisters – Shirley Brown, Peggy Harter, and Patricia Smith; a sister-in-law – Rose Wilkerson; a brother-in-law – Elmo Linton and wife Donna Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wilkerson was preceded in death by his father – James Wilkerson; his mother – Aletha Simonton; his step-father – Dewey Simonton; his mother-and father-in-law – John and Mary Linton; his brothers – James “Buck” Wilkerson, Thomas Glen Wilkerson, Charles Wilkerson, and George Wilkerson; his sisters – Ruby Koehler and husband Horace, Mary Ann Jackson, and Betty Lou Wilkerson; and his in-laws – Gene Harter, Neil Brown, Billie and John Sansagraw, Mary Primm and Dewayne Maples, Bobby and Shirley Linton, Harold and Delores Linton, Jack and Edith Linton, Delores and Jay Ervin, Nettie Lou and Carl Potts, and Vernon and Alberta Koch.

Bruce loved the great outdoors. Whether he was coon hunting, fishing the banks, or camping – Bruce was content when he was outside. He was also a “jack of all trades” who could tackle any construction project. Over the years, Mr. Wilkerson worked at Pet Milk, the Beckemeyer Smelter, and was the head of Keyesport Water Department for several years. He was a member of the Columbus Baptist Church.

A Funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 10, 2022, with Pastor Bruce Sasse, officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, IL. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, Zieren Funeral Home from 10:00 until service time.

Expressions of Sympathy in memory of Mr. Wilkerson can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolence cards and memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.