Carol Sue Davis, 79, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at home.

Carol was born August 19, 1942 to Charles and Dorothy (nee Woodward) Hytla in E. St. Louis, IL. She married Robert Davis on August 4, 1962, in Waterloo, IL.

Carol was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron, IL and a member of the Precious Moments Collection Club. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and shopping. Her favorite travel spot was Hawaii, and her favorite baseball team was the St. Louis Cardinals. Carol was very driven, if she wanted something, she got it. She was a good soul, and very caring; yet had a fun-loving, goofy side. She loved to be around her family and loved animals, especially her toy poodle Bella.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Hytla; husband, Robert Davis; step-daughter, Nancy West; siblings, Donald Hytla and Janet K. Lehr.

She is survived by her children Austin (Kayla Brand) Davis and Traci Davis; step- daughter, Donna (Gene) Baugh; step-grandchildren, Chris Baugh, Matt (Shelby) Baugh and Joshua (Amelia) Baugh; six, step great grandchildren; nephews, Bryan (Stephanie) Lehr, Greg (Dawn Scott) Lehr; nieces, Judy Hytla, Deborah (Bryan) Siebert; dear cousin, Kathleen Brumm; best friend, Joanne Rokita; many great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the Family or Metro East Humane Society.

Visitation: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL

Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.