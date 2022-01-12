Charles W. Row, age 79 of Troy, IL, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home, in Troy, IL.

He was born on Friday, January 08, 1943, in Livingston, IL, the son of Clifford and Emma (nee King) Row.

On Saturday, June 15, 1963, he married Karen Sue (nee Schmitt) Row at Troy, Illinois, who passed away on Tuesday, October 28, 2008.

He was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL,

Charles was born in Livingston, IL; grew up in the Troy, IL, area after 4th grade. He was a mechanic, worked for Morgan Linen in Troy, IL. He was an Over-the-Road Truck Driver for 20 years, retiring from Beelman Trucking in 2008. Charles enjoyed working on old cars, a 1951 Ford and 1964 El Camino which he took to car shows. He also enjoyed riding his “Gold Wing’ Trike with his wife. He collected handmade wooden trucks and hanging out with family having everyone over for BBQ’s.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Wendy (Donald) Smith, Troy, IL

Daughter – Julie K. (Wayne) Loehring, Troy, IL

Daughter – Kathi L. Harris, Livingston, IL

Daughter – Sheila R. Waggoner, Livingston, IL

Son – Clifford L. “Chip” (Erin) Row, Collinsville, IL

Grandchild – Jason D. (Jennifer) Barker

Grandchild – George R. (Heather) Barker III

Grandchild – Heather Sorbie

Grandchild – Dylan S. (Julie) Harris

Grandchild – Cody D. (Lydia) Harris

Grandchild – Christopher C. Ellis

Grandchild – Kayla M. Haller

Grandchild – Brady T. Waggoner

Grandchild – Jadyn N. Row

Grandchild – Ian C. Row

Grandchild – Carson I. Row

Great Grandchild – Katie L. Barker

Great Grandchild – Kaden C. Barker

Great Grandchild – Karly L. Barker

Great Grandchild – Madelyn E. Cooper

Great Grandchild – Riley E. Harris

Great Grandchild – Reagan E. Harris

Great Grandchild – Hadley L. Harris

Great Grandchild – Haley N. Harris

Great Grandchild – Addison J. Curley

Great Grandchild – Margaret A. Harris

Great Grandchild – Grayson R Ellis

Great Grandchild – Maverick C. Ellis

Great Grandchild – Elias A. McCaleb

Sister – Darlene (Chuck) Lewis, Troy, IL

Brother In-Law – Robert L. Schmitt, Saint Jacob, IL

Brother In-Law – Gerald Schmitt, Highland, IL

Many Nieces & Nephews

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Clifford Charles Row – Died 08/29/1983

Mother – Emma I. (nee King) Row – Died 10/12/2000

Wife – Karen Sue (nee Schmitt) Row – Died 10/28/2008

Brother – Billie Row – Died 5/19/1999

Sister – Ramona F. Prante – Died 3/13/2012

Brother – Marvin “Shorty” Row

Brother In-Law – Richard D. Schmitt

Grandchild – Larry “Bud” Allen Ellis – Died 07/10/2009

Great Grandchild – Kolten Cade Barker – Died 10/28/2008 (born sleeping)

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Pastor Ron Habermehl, officiating.

Interment will be at Friedens United Church of Christ Cemetery in Troy, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association.