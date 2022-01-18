Christina “Dew” Marie McGee, age 36, of Breese, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. She was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1985, the daughter of Ted and Geri (Ruby) McGee and they survive in Breese.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her sister, Megan Coppock and husband Ben; her brother, Matthew McGee and wife Sara; nieces and nephews: Harleigh, Harmony, and Charlotte McGee, Kalvin and Kaleb Coppock; aunts and uncles: Hazel Hall and her husband Bob, Karen Rhino and husband Randy, Judy Yourison and husband Jeff, Lynn Martindale and husband Brian, Teresa Parsons and husband Kenneth; great aunt, Pauline Crader; exchange students who have become special family friends: Brandon Chan, Banc Lo, Vihn Nguyen, and Kyusang Lee; her beloved dog Buster “Busta Move” and beloved cat KitKat; as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Margaret (Ruby) Mellors; maternal grandfather, George Ruby; paternal grandparents James and Doris McGee; her aunts: Georgeanne Ishler and Isabelle Marie Ruby.

Tina was a 2004 graduate of Mater Dei High School and a 2008 graduate of Greenville College where she studied to obtain her teaching degree. Christina was the sweetest, kindest girl that ever existed, she described herself as a sweetheart who personally loves God with all her heart. Tina’s favorite colors were pink and black, and she loved the beauty of butterflies. She was always willing to help others and made sure she had fun anywhere she went. She was a momma’s girl, her daddy’s football buddy, her sister’s best buddy, her brother’s favorite video game competitor, and the best aunt her nieces and nephews could ever ask for.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

Visitation will be held from 6:00pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022, and from noon until the time of services on Saturday at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials made in memory of Tina are suggested to her family, please make checks payable to Ted or Geri McGee, and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 150 N. Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.

