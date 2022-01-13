Donald J. “Don” May, 59, of Greenville, IL passed away, Monday, January 10, 2022.

Don was born February 3,1962 to Gladys Brulee in Vandalia, IL. He was later adopted by Howard and C. Angeline May. He married Dorothy Hill on May 27, 2011, in Greenville, IL.

Don was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pocahontas and was a volunteer Fireman for St. Elmo and Pocahontas / Old Ripley Fire Departments. He was also a Mason out of Gordon Lodge 173 and a former member of the IFDA. Don had attended Worsham College of Mortuary Science and worked many years as a Funeral Director for his mother Angie, at the May Funeral Home in Pocahontas, IL. After his time as a Funeral Director, Don worked for Eaton B-Line for several years.

He lived in St. Elmo, Pocahontas, and Greenville throughout his life. Don enjoyed fishing and hunting deer, with his favorite hunting spot being North of St. Elmo. He was quite the homebody, would help anyone he could, and always provided for his family.

He was preceded in death by his mothers, Angie May and Gladys Brulee; daughter, Tiffany May.

Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy May, Greenville, IL; father, Howard May; children, Austin May, Brayden Forys, Hayden May and Kaydence May; life brother, Brian May, Richmond, VA; former wife, Kim May; honorary brother and friend, Craig (Dianna) Wright; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, January 21, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:08 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.; in honor of Don’s unique time frames.

Clergy: Pastor, Ray Snider, Pocahontas United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.