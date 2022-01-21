Dorothy H. Pollmann, age 90 of Carlyle, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Dorothy was born on February 27, 1931, in Bartelso, Illinois, to the late George and Lucy (Meyer) Beckmann. On September 1, 1953, Dorothy married Alphonse W. Pollmann in Bartelso.

Dorothy worked at the Wee Walker Shoe Factory, and was also a dedicated homemaker and farmer’s wife. She had many hobbies and interests, including playing 6 handed bid euchre, baking, sewing, dancing, music, and creating and quilting hundreds of beautiful quilts. Dorothy had a knack for gardening which was evident by her numerous plants and flowers. Dorothy loved spending time with her family and had a joy for loving on her grandbabies and great grandbabies. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, St. Ann Sodality, and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Sharon (Dennis) Hustedde, Deb Litteken, Danny (Robin) Pollmann, Duane (Brenda) Pollmann, Joyce (Doug) Deerhake, Laurie (Dennis) Kohnen, Judy Pollmann, Randy (Lee Ann) Pollmann, and Jeannie (Tom) Fulkerson; 20 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 1 step grandchild; 3 great grandchildren on the way; a special family friend, Twyla Berry; her sisters, Alice Wellen, Lucille Loepker; and her sisters-in-law’s, Mary Ann Maue and Dolores (Marcellus) Huelsmann.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucy Beckmann; her husband, Alphonse Pollmann; her mother-and father-in-law, Bernard and Anna Pollmann; a son in law, Tom Litteken; a great grandson, Bryce Volkmar; her brothers, William (Frances) Beckmann, Frank (Christine) Beckmann, Alvin Beckmann; her sisters, Eleanor (Tony) Lengermann, Rita (Vince) Hemker; and her in laws, John Wellen and Wendy Loepker, Bernard and Margie Pollmann, Vince and Margaret Pollmann, and Joe Maue.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the church from 7:30-10:00 A.M. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 12:30 P.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Dorothy are suggested to Residential Hospice or St. Mary’s Cemetery. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

