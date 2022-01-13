Duane Hoffmann, age 74 of Keyesport, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Wisetown Baptist Church with Brother Tom Rankin officiating. Interment will follow in McKendree Chapel Cemetery with full military honors by the Mulberry Grove and Bond County Veterans. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 16, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Wisetown Baptist Church or Carlyle High School AG Department.