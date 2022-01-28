Eldon Wiegand, age 82 of Alhambra, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Glenview Church of the Nazarene, 400 Glen Carbon Road, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Visitation will be held at the church Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the church. Interment will be in Bartlett Cemetery.

Eldon P. Wiegand, the son of Rev. George and Lamorah (Elliott) Wiegand, was born January 15, 1940, in Elkhart, Indiana. Eldon moved to various cities, as his dad was a minister, but grew up in Greenville. He attended Greenville Jr. High School and graduated from Greenville High School. Eldon attended Greenville College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville studying psychology.

Eldon enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving from 1958 – 1962. He was honorably discharged. Eldon and Linda Louise (Hester) were united in marriage on April 16, 1965, in Decatur, Illinois. They have been married 56 years. They are the parents of 3 boys, who all survive: Charles Wiegand and wife Ruth of Alhambra, Illinois, Mark Wiegand and wife Christy of Edwardsville, Illinois and Paul Wiegand and wife Rhonda of Alhambra, Illinois.

Eldon worked for the Illinois State Police, District 11 for over 15 years as a truck weight inspector. Eldon was the warehouse manager for Southern Illinois University (Edwardsville) for many years and also served as a bus mechanic at one time. He and Linda were longtime residents of Edwardsville, Illinois, and members of the Glenview Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife Linda, 3 sons and 7 grandchildren: Katie Wiegand of Moro, Illinois; Anna Wiegand and husband Max Price of Woodriver, Illinois; Joe Wiegand of Indianapolis, Indiana; Thomas Wiegand of West Lafayette, Indiana; Sarah Wiegand of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Emily Wiegand of Alhambra, Illinois; and Nicholas Wiegand of Alhambra, Illinois. He is also survived by his brother Elliott Wiegand and wife Cynthia of Greenville, and sister Bonnie Fisher of Wisconsin.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother in infancy Robert Pierce Wiegand in infancy and brother-in-law Dave Fisher.

Arrangements by Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. For online condolences please go to donnellwiegand.com.