Elvera M. Nungesser, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 09, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Thursday, December 07, 1933, in Godfrey, IL, the daughter of Weldon and Olga (nee Krueger) Henderson.

On Saturday, October 24, 1953, she married Nelson M. Nungesser, who passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 1982.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ, U of I Certificate Master Gardens; Order of the Eastern Star; White Shrine of Jersuleum; Daughters of the Nile and Amarante of Springfield, IL.

Elvera was born at Godfrey, IL, graduated from Highland High School in 1951. Elvera grew up as a 4H member and later became a leader for many years. She was a long time member of Masonic related organizations: the Eastern Star in Highland, holding District offices and serving as Worthy Matron several times, including Daughters of the Nile, White Shrine, Amaranth, and of Job’s Daughters. She was a charter member of the Highland BPW club, member of American Institue of Banking Women’s Committee, the Highland Garden Club. Elvera was an active long-time member at the Grantfork UCC, since 1948; where she taught Sunday School over 15 years, church board, and women’s guild holding many positions through the years. She worked at the State Bank in Highland, IL; was a stay-at-home mom until working at Marine Garment Factory, then at Farmers and Merchants Bank, finally the Illinois State Conference office as treasurer until the early 1990’s. She became a Master Gardener, and enjoyed oil panting, sewing, reading, cooking and crafts; including traveling with her family. She was a Meals of Wheels driver for many years and attended every school, church and sports events for both grandsons.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Lynn S. (Michael) Morton, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jonathan M. Morton, O’Fallon, MO

Grandchild – William “Grant” Morton, Madison, WI

Great Grandchild – Mary Elise Morton, O’Fallon, MO

Great Grandchild – Lily Mae Morton, O’Fallon, MO

Great Grandchild – Tori Marette Morton, O’Fallon, MO

Brother – Dale R. (Oma) Henderson, Livingston, IL

Sister – Evelyn Malan, Maryville, IL

Brother – Clyde (Karen) Henderson, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Weldon Grant Henderson – Died 8/28/1997

Mother – Olga Julia Margaret Henderson, nee Krueger – Died 8/26/2003

Husband – Nelson Melchoir “Butch” Nungesser – Died 10/26/1982

Brother – Eugene Henderson – Died 09/19/1915

Sister – Norma Mae Henderson – Died at birth

Sister – Joan Frances Henderson – Died at birth.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Services will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL, Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ.