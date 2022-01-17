Franklin Herbert Bixler, 71 of Keyesport, IL passed away Tuesday December 28th at Bellville Memorial Hospital.

Frank was born in Shelbyville, IL to Franklin Roscoe Bixler and Barbara Jean Steigerwald. He grew up with brothers Gary and Stephen and sisters Debbie and Betty Jean.

He was a truck driver for many years before becoming the owner of his own trucking company. Frank was a baseball enthusiast, loved fishing, hunting, and playing poker. In addition to his son Robert Franklin Garcia and daughter-in-law Kimberly, he is survived by grand children Samantha Kay (Michael) Keller, Tyffani Louis Buzick, and Zachari Alan Buzick, as well as 15 great grand children and many friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife Susan Catherine Bixler, his parents Franklin and Barbara, and his grandson Jeremy Alexander Buzick.

A celebration of life will be held on February 19, 2022 at the Keyesport American Legion Hall at 1:00 pm.