James L. Frey, age 80 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, June 04, 1941, in Highland, IL, the son of Delmar and Helen (nee Schwierjohn) Frey.

In May of 1972, he married Carole A. Frey, nee Sulgrove, who passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, Illiinois, and the Alton Box Board Union Local.

James was born at Highland and grew up on the family farm south of Pierron, IL. He attended Immaculate Conception School. He worked on the family farm and on other farms for a living and then he joined the US Army. He worked at Alton Box Board Co. when he returned home from the service, retired with over 30 years of service, in 2003. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle and purchased his own farm near Pocahontas in 1969.

Survivors include:

Son – Larry J. (Significant Other-Lisa Carey) Frey, Pocahontas, IL

Lisa’s Child-Ashley (Travis) Thompson, Grayville, IL

Lisa’s Child-Adam (Fiancée-Jessica Pahng) Carey, Saint Louis, MO

Lisa’s Child-Angela Carey, Pocahontas, IL

Lisa’s Grandchild-Brooklyn Thompson, Grayville, IL

Lisa’s Grandchild-Ethan Thompson, Grayville, IL

Lisa’s Grandchild-Miles Thompson, Grayville, IL

Brother – Phillip J. (Ann) Frey, Pierron, IL

Brother – Dennis J. (Sheila) Frey, Pocahontas, IL

Brother – Richard W. Frey, Pierron, IL

Sister – Pauline L. Perrine, Highland, IL

Sister – Mary Helen (James) Laurent, Belleville, IL

Sister In-Law – Mary Lee Frey, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Delmar N. Frey – Died 11/01/2001

Mother – Helen E. Frey, nee Schwierjohn – Died 10/21/2000

Wife – Carole A. Frey, nee Sulgrove – Died 1/28/2020

Son – Ronald Gene Frey – Died 1/11/1974 at 28 days

Brother – Walter Ray Frey – Died 2/6/2003

Brother In-Law – Mike Perrine – Died 1/23/2018.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Pastor Richard W. Cook, First Congregational Church, Highland, Illinois, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society (Highland).