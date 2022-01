Jane E. Whitford, age 81 of Greenville, passed away Thursday morning, January 6, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Tyson Graber will officiate. Interment will follow in McKendree Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.