Lillian P. Wieter, age 81, of Breese, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at her home.

She was born June 17, 1940 in Germantown, daughter of the late Ferdinand and Elsie, nee Wiebler, Mueller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wieter, whom she married on July 25, 1970 and who died on June 25, 1990; infant son, Aaron Wieter; sister Emma “Toots” Jansen; brother David Mueller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent and Dolores, nee Rolfingsmeyer, Wieter; and brothers-in-law Tony Niemeyer, James Jansen, and Jack Wieter.

Lillian is survived by her son, Corey Wieter of Breese; siblings Elsie Niemeyer of Breese, Ferd (Janet) Mueller, Jr. of Germantown, and Tom (Pam) Mueller of Germantown; sisters-in-law and brothers-inlaw Grace (Paul) Goedeke of Breese, Jerry (Jeanie) Wieter of Trenton, Dan (Karen) Wieter of Breese, and Mary Wieter of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Lillian was a co-owner of BJ’s Tavern in Breese and she formerly worked at the Knotty Pine Motel. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, former member of Clinton County tavern Association, and she enjoyed quilting.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to All Saints Academy or St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

