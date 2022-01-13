Mary E. “Mary Beth” Broughton, age 62 of Highland, IL, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, February 09, 1959, in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Calvin Joe and Mary (nee Anderson) Broughton.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Mary Beth was born at Freeport, IL, her family moved several times and she graduated from Clackamas High School, Clackamas, Oregon. They moved to Highland, IL, where she attended Lincoln College and Belleville Area College. Mary Beth enjoyed reading and time on her computer – Facebook, emails, et al. She looked forward to family gatherings and time with her brothers. For many years she was a pet-sitter, taking care of cats and dogs when their masters were on vacation.

Survivors include:

Brother – Calvin D. Broughton, Jr., Springfield, VA

Brother – Curtis M. (Anne) Broughton, Normal, IL

Brother – Christopher J. (Wife Patty Matthews) Broughton, Tucson, AZ

Many – Nieces and Nephews

.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Calvin Joe “Cal” Broughton – Died 1/07/08

Mother – Mary Helen (nee Anderson) Broughton – Died 12/16/06

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Memorial Service will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Foundation.