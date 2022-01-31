Mildred Ruth Bohle, age 85, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Cedarhurst in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association or the First Baptist Church in Greenville.

