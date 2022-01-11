Patsy R. Carroll, age 71 of Alhambra, IL, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, December 23, 1950, in Bogota, TN, the daughter of Orbie and Helen (nee Taley) Blackley.

Patsy was born in Bogota, TN. She lived most of her life in Alhambra, IL. She was a homemaker and raised her children and helped raise her grandchildren. Patsy enjoyed country music and fishing.

Survivors include:

Husband – Melvyn E. “Mel” Sirclum, Alhambra, IL

Son – Kevin L. (Trish) Carroll, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Tammy (Randy) Bennett, Ft. Worth, TX

Son – Corey D. (Tanya) Carroll, Alhambra, IL

Son – Tony W. (Jamie) Carroll, Gastonia, NC

Grandchildren – Nine

Great Grandchildren – Five.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Orbie Blackley

Mother – Helen Blackley (nee Taley).

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Mark Gause, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Alhambra, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.