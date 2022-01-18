Pauline L. Scherrer, age 95 of O’Fallon, died at the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living in Carlyle, IL.

Mrs. Scherrer was born in Elwood, Indiana on September 4, 1926, a daughter of T. Leonard and Maurine (Slick) Hockett. She married James Scherrer on June 26, 1955, in Mansfield, Ohio, and he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Scherrer is survived by a son – Brian Scherrer and wife Stacy, and Karla Weaver and husband John; her grandchildren – Jonathan Frederick, Maurine Weaver Trapp, Rachel Weaver, Michael Weaver, and James Scherrer; her great grandchildren – Madeline Frederick, Elise Trapp, Liam Trapp, and Charlotte Frederick; and a sister – Hazel Burkholder.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister – Ruch Hockett Subich; and a brother – Charles M. Hockett.

Mrs. Scherrer was a second grade teacher and retired from Irving School in Lorain, Ohio. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and a 75-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Pauline had many hobbies and interests, including sewing, reading, and traveling.

Mrs. Scherrer will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

