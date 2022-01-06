Peter R. Pisaneschi, 84, of Highland, IL, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland.

Peter was born August 18, 1937, to Raymond and Mary (nee Motill) Pisaneschi in Kingston, PA. On June 27, 1959, he married Janet A. Jones, in Edwardsville, PA. Peter graduated from Penn State University with a civil engineering degree and later obtained a master’s degree in mining management. He spent his entire career with Exxon Mobil, working at Lagos Oil Refinery in Aruba, Monterey Coal Mine No. 1 in Carlinville Il, and Monterey Coal Mine No. 2 in Albers, IL. In retirement, he taught courses in Construction Management at Southwestern Illinois College and McKendree College. Peter also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

A member of the First Congregational Church in Highland since 1977, Peter served in many leadership positions. He was a member of the Highland Lions Club since 1981, where he served as past president and long-time chairman of the Memorial Day Biathlon and was awarded with a life-time membership. He also volunteered as a driver for the Highland Meals on Wheels.

An excellent athlete, Peter played tennis and golf, ran many miles, and worked out at the Korte Rec Center. When Parkinson’s disease made those activities difficult, he participated diligently in the Rock Steady Boxing program in order to keep active and manage the effects of Parkinson’s. He was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Penn State Nittany Lions football team.

Peter loved to travel with his wife, taking trips to Alaska, Australia, Bulgaria, China, Great Britain, and his favorite, Italy. He generously brought the extended family along on numerous trips to Disney World and Aruba. Peter was an active grandfather and great grandfather, always ready to attend one of their sporting events or to provide a night out at the movies, and, of course, to slip each one of them a $20 bill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Pisaneschi; wife, Janet A. Pisaneschi; grandson, Matthew Mast.

Peter is survived by his children, Lynne (Alan) Mast, Menomonee Falls, WI, Scott (Patty) Pisaneschi, Columbia, IL, Amy Pisaneschi, Highland, IL, Kim (Rudy) Johnson, West Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Daniel, Evan & Hannah Mast, Griffin & Graham Johnson, Mark (Leah) Pisaneschi, and Kade Varner; great grandchildren, Olivia & Benjamin Pisaneschi; siblings, Raymond (Maureen) Pisaneschi and Joanne Olenick; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church or Highland Lion’s Club.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:00 to 11:00 am, First Congregational Church, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:00 am, First Congregational Church, Highland, IL.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery, at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.