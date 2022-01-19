Richard H. “Dickie” Becker, age 79, of Bartelso, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born November 16, 1942 in Bartelso, son of the late Henry and Cecilia, nee Jansen, Becker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a son Jeff Becker who died April 27, 1991; siblings Bob (Laura) Thien, Johanna (Bill) Haar, Ray (Sylvia) Becker, Flo (Paul) Dierkes, Albert “Tossie” (MaryAnn) Becker, Herman Becker, MaryAnn Rakers, Don “Diesel” Becker, and Bill Becker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe H. and Augusta, nee Tebbe, Timmermann; and sister-inlaw and brother-in-law Charlotte Timmermann and Norbert Koopmann.

Richard is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Pat Becker, nee Timmermann, of Bartelso, whom he married on April 30, 1966 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer; children Tina (David) Winkeler of Bartelso, Brenda (Paul) Pollmann of Beckemeyer, Kurt (Deb) Becker of Bartelso, Dan (Jolene) Becker of Bartelso, and Jason (Jaime) Becker of Bartelso; grandchildren, Jacob (special friend, Courtney), Megan (special friend, Andrew), and Nathan Winkeler, Tyler (Jenny), Myah, and Anna Pollmann, Devon and Seth Becker, Bryanna (special friend Owen), and Mikayla (special friend, Zach) Becker, Connor, Griffen, and Jackson Becker; great-grandchildren, Colton and Shyanne Winkeler and Blair, Blake, and Brinley Becker; siblings Lucille (Frank) Kampwerth of Carlyle, Barb (Bob) Robke of Germantown, and Toni (George) Litzenburg of Carlyle; brothers-in-law and sistersin-law Andy Rakers of Beckemeyer, Clete Timmermann of Beckemeyer, Joan Koopman of Bartelso, Joe (Joan) Timmermann of Carlyle, and Bert (Steve) Horstmann of Damiansville; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Bartelso Knights of Columbus Council 4745, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop Althoff Assembly, Bartelso American Legion Post 976, former Captain of the Santa Fe Fire Protection District, Santa Fe Township Trustee for twenty-eight years, Bartelso Community Development Club, and Roofers Union Local 2 for fifty years in St. Louis.

He attended St. Cecilia Catholic School, worked as a roofer, and raised chickens. He liked playing pinochle, throwing horse shoes, watching his kids and grandchildren’s sports games, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Bartelso Barts Clinton County League Baseball games. He loved family get-togethers and spoiling his grandkids.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. George Mauck presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and again Monday, January 24, 2022 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or St. Cecilia Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.