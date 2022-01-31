Robert “Bob” William Holtgrave, 46, of Breese and formerly of St Rose, passed away Saturday January 29, 2022 at his home.

He was born March 14, 1975, at Breese, the son of Patricia (Richter) and the late William Holtgrave Jr. He married Kara Albu on April 18, 1998 at St Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. They have two children, Madison and Wesley Holtgrave.

Along with his wife and children, Bob is survived by his mother, Patricia Detmer, siblings Diane (Larry) Hempen, Barb (significant other J. David McEvilly) Portugal, Elaine (significant other Vern) Holtgrave, Gerry (Kent) Fehrmann, Phyllis (George) Marron, and Jennifer (Brandon) Knobeloch; mother-in-law, Karen Albu; in-laws Andrea (Clarence) Goebel, Todd Albu, Shelia (Bill) Prater and Jim Portugal, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bob was proceeded in death by his father, William Holtgrave Jr; bonus dad, Henry Detmer; brother Daniel “Whitey” Holtgrave, father-in-law Raymond Albu, his paternal grandparents, William and Anna Holtgrave Sr; his maternal grandparents Edward and Regina Richter.

Bob was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1993. He was a truck driver and a past member of the St. Rose Fire Department. Bob enjoyed collecting vinyl records, wood working, grilling, and fishing.

Memorial Service will be Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon John Hempen officiating. Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022 from 4:00-7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the family (checks payable to Kara Holtgrave) and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.