Roger Dale Matthews, age 57 of Greenville, passed away Christmas afternoon, December 25, 2021 at SMSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

The family will have a celebration of life Wednesday, January 5, from 11:00 am – 1:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Donations for Roger’s services may be made online, www.donnellwiegand.com under crowdfunding to assist the family.