Ronald W. Kombrink, age 79, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Aperion Care in Mascoutah.

He was born August 14, 1942 in Belleville, son of the late Raymond and Lucille, nee Cobetto, Kombrink.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Schmitt; brother-in-law, Robert Schmitt; and nephew Larry Schmitt.

Ronald is survived by a nephew Randy (Mary) Schmitt of Freeburg; niece Sherri Schmitt of Aviston; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Dylan and Brendan Schmitt and Nick and Ashley Schmitt.

Ronald was a veteran of the United States Air Force, member of St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton, and formerly worked as a painter and belonged to the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 85 in Belleville.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Christy Eckert officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Valley Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.