Ronnie Dean “Cowboy” Forbes, age 68 of Greenville, IL, died Sunday, January 09, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, March 10, 1953, the son of James and Ida (nee Arndt) Forbes.

Ronnie lived on Prairie Lane, outside of Greenville, IL for 35 years and was an Over-the-Road Truck Driver. He raised sheep, goats, and chickens. He was a Hunting and Safety Instructor for the IL Dept of Natural Resources. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and enjoyed donating to the Salvation Army.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Kelly Parker

Son – Jason Forbes

Friend – Nancy Siebuhr, Alhambra, IL

Friend – Martha Bluhm, Alhambra, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – James Forbes

Mother – Ida Mae Forbes, nee Arndt

Friend – Darrel Siebuhr.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Mr. Forbes has requested cremation and services will be at a later date.