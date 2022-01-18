Ruth Mary (Schulte) Rakers, 81 of Aviston, IL passed on to God’s care on Friday, January 14, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL with her husband and children by her side. She was born in Aviston, IL, on October 5, 1940, the daughter of Otto & Marie (Haar) Schulte, attended Aviston High School (class of 1958), and married Donald J. Rakers on May 30, 1966, and he survives in Aviston.

In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her children, Kristine (Jeff) Johnson-Oster of Aviston, Koreen “Kori” (Don) Voss of Breese, Kelly (Michael) Kampwerth, and Kurt (Kim) Rakers of Aviston; eleven grandchildren, Kelsey (Kory) Peppenhorst, Ryan (Emily) Johnson, Maisie (Nathan) Allen, Maxwel Kampwerth and special friend Jordan Stiegman, Grant Oster and special friend Brynne Luebbers, Marcis Kampwerth and special friend Erica Schomaker, Lacey Voss, Myles Kampwerth and special friend Austyn Jansen, Reagan Oster, Kaden Rakers, and Kylie Rakers; four great-grandchildren, Kynli, Kamdyn, and Kellyn Peppenhorst, and Oakley Johnson and Baby Johnson (due in August); her sister Rita (Jim) Jackson, brothers Richard (Karen) Schulte, and Roland (Terri) Schulte, sisters-in-law Alice Schulte, Mary O’Brien, brothers-in-law Jerome (Edna) Rakers, Howard (Marilou) Rakers, Tony Jr (Mary) Rakers, and Joe Heinzmann. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many special friends.

Ruth Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Otto & Marie Schulte, her father-in-law and motherin-law, Tony and Leona Rakers, brothers Roger Schulte, Robert Schulte, Raymond Schulte, sisters-in-law Barb Schulte and Margie Heinzmann, brothers-in-law Walter (Peepers) Rakers and Thomas O’Brien, Nephews Matthew Jackson, Chad Schulte, and Matthew Heinzmann, Grandchild Michaela Rose Kampwerth, and Great-grandchild Richard Michael Johnson.

Ruth Mary was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, god-mother, and a wonderful friend. She worked for State Bank of Aviston for 45 years, enjoyed attending sporting events – especially when the grandkids were playing, loved playing Bingo, she was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Aviston, American Legion Auxiliary in Aviston, and a volunteer at HSHS St. Joseph Hospital in Breese.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 and on Monday from 9:00 until 10:30 am at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Dan Friedmann officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials made in memory of Ruth Mary are suggested to Central Community High School-PAWS or to the Donors choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, PO Box 157, Aviston, IL 62216.