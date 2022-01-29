Sandra J. “Sandy” Kloss, 60, of Highland, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, January 28, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born January 3, 1962, to Melvin and Bernadine (nee Guetsenberger) Frey, in Belleville, IL.; one of nine kids. On May 15, 1982, she married Robert Kloss at St. Paul Church in Highland, IL.

Sandy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, active in CYO and the PTO. She worked at Kloss furniture for many years. Sandy was a stayat-home mom; her family was everything to her. She loved everyone and was the best mom and grandma.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernadine Frey; father-in-law, Danny Kloss.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Bob Kloss, Highland, IL; father, Melvin Frey, St. Jacob, IL; children, Kyle (Kim) Kloss, Grantfork, IL, Amber (Ryan) Tallman, Alhambra, IL, Jeremy (Amy) Kloss, St. Louis, MO, Emily (T.J.) Menard, Columbia, IL, and Jamie (Pat) Jacobs, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Joel Kloss, Mackenzie Kloss, Amelia and Molly Tallman, Blaine Kloss, Miles Menard and Finley Jacobs; siblings, Steven Frey, Jean (Floyd) Fultz, Curt (Kim) Frey, Paul Frey, Joan Thompson, Daniel (Amie Marti) Frey, Bruce (Bobbi) Frey, Gail (Andy) Martindale; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Hospital – Cancer Dept.

Visitation: Monday, January 31, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.