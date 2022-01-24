Shirley Ann Potthast, 88, of Greenville, passed away at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Shirley was born July 6, 1933 in rural Greenville, the daughter of John Truman and Opal Odessa (Mollett) Morris. She married Gene Potthast on June 9, 1950. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2013.

Shirley graduated from Greenville High School, and became a dairy farmer’s wife. She devoted her life to her family. Shirley was a people person, always willing to care for someone in need.

She also worked for Bauer Fur Co, Greenville Elementary School Library, and the Wal-Mart Fabric Department in Highland. Shirley was a long-time member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she was active in the women’s group. She was also a member of the Bond County Home Extension for many years, and she ran the Bond County Fair Queen Pageant with her daughter for ten years.

Shirley loved flowers, and flower gardening. She would deliver flowers to those she wanted to thank, and those that needed cheering up. Shirley’s apple pie was world famous, and her love for animals, especially cats, was endless.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tommy Morris; sister, Carolyn Gaterman; and infant sisters, Wanda and Vada Morris.

Shirley is survived by her children, Dennis (Patricia) Potthast, Denise Richter, David (Tami) Potthast, and Diane (Tom) Paul, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Jennifer Riesmeyer, Stephanie Orms, Ashley Riechmann, Rachel Ann Poston, Ali Kuusisto, Austin Potthast, and Hannah Paul; great grandchildren, Hadley, Paige, Henry, Charlette, Emmett, Daxton, Lumi, and Aveline; sister, Mary (Jack) McCleland of Holiday Shores; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 S. Prairie Street, Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. On Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with Rev. Jeffery E. Stone as celebrant.

Interment will follow the mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm Street, Greenville, IL 62246, or Eden’s Glory, PO Box 164, Maryville, IL 62062.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Shirley, or offer condolencesto her family.