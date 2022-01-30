Timothy J. K. Weiss, age 60 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, April 23, 1961, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Donald and Lola (nee Loyet) Weiss.

On Saturday, March 26, 1983, he married Ginny L. Gates, at Fayette, NY (Divorced 2001), who survives.

Tim was a Triad High School 1979 graduate. He was in the United States Army for 4 years and was stationed in Germany 10/26/1981 – 10/16/1984. Later he was a cab driver in New York City. In 1996 he moved to Highland, worked at Jakel Manufacturing until they closed the plant. He then went to work as Director of Maintenance at Highland Home until retiring in 2011. He did the lighting for the band Effic for many years; plus he enjoyed playing the keyboard and drums. He lived and breathed – Chicago, REO Speedwagon and Genesis – all his favorite bands. He liked to draw, drawing rock band stages and stadiums and was a history buff. Two years ago he went into the nursing home.

Survivors include:

Ex-Wife – Ginny L. Weiss, nee Gates, Highland, IL

Daughter – Michaela S. “Michi” (Significant Other-Elliot Frey) Weiss, Highland, IL

Daughter – Karina M. “Kari” (Austin) Trowbridge, Highland, IL

Son – S’ Jon Ian Weiss, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Cody A. Trowbridge, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Peyton E. Weiss, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Autumn R. Trowbridge, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Quinton B. Frey, Highland, IL

Sister – Sharon L. (Special Friend – John Armstrong) Walter, Highland, IL

Brother – Fred M. (Significate Other-Laurie Ginos) Weiss, Hillsboro, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Donald C. Weiss – Died 11/05/1981

Mother – Lola Jean Weiss, nee Loyet – Died 7/14/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There are no services to be scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.