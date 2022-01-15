William Arthur “Bill” Kelso, age 88, of Carlyle, passed away on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois.

Bill was born on January 20th, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Carol Alexander and Mary Louise (Ruhl) Kelso. He married Carol Lynn Barbeau in Belleville, Illinois on January 1st, 1979. Carol was the love of his life, and he often referred to her as his “forever bride”.

Mr. Kelso was a talented woodworker, and he enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing and boating. He loved camping and served as a campground host at Hazlet State Park. Bill was a vivid storyteller who had a great sense of humor.

Mr. Kelso worked as an enforcement officer and a meat inspector for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Bill and his wife, Carol, were proud and active members of the Messiah Lutheran Church. Cpl. Kelso was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Chaffee in Arkansas from 1953-1955.

William Kelso is survived by his wife, Carol Lynn Kelso; his sister, Susan Habegger; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Frederick (Mary) Barbeau, Robert (Jane) Barbeau, Julia (Michael) Quirin, and David (Sheri) Barbeau; nephews and nieces, Debbie (Ken) Gamache, Becky (Jim) Hicks , Mark (Libbie) Reinking, Ruth Piazza, David (Angie) Reinking, Curtis Kelso, Carl Kelso, Stephen Barbeau, Joseph (Renee) Barbeau, Jeff (Kelly) Quirin, Angela Cardoz (Placid), Andrew (Elizabeth) Barbeau, Melissa Quirin, Jacob Quirin, Aimee (Evan) Fleak, and Michael (Lauren) Barbeau; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Eugene Kelso and wife Lorene, Nolan Kelso and wife Wilda, and Landon Kelso and wife Sharon.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Kelso are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the Clinton County Humane Society. Condolence cards and memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences can be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.