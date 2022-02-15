Austin Charles Vonder Haar, age 25 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 13, 2022, with his family by his side.

Austin was born in Breese, Illinois on August 15, 1996, a son of Jeff and Carla (nee Kampwerth) Vonder Haar. At an early age, he took an interest in farming that would last his whole life. Austin was always helping at the family farm, whether he was driving tractors, picking eggs, or helping his uncles. As his dad’s right-hand man, he was always busy on the farm. When he wasn’t working on the farm, Austin was likely driving his side by side to visit with neighbors, or on the phone chatting with his relatives and friends. He also enjoyed playing slot machines. Austin was a kind-hearted soul who loved life and lived it to the fullest. He meant it when he said his favorite quote, “It’s all good!”

Austin is survived by his parents – Jeff and Carla Vonder Haar; his brother – Alex Vonder Haar; his grandmother – Lorraine (Varel) Vonder Haar; his aunts and uncles – John and Kim Hudspeth, Darlene and Bone Linton, Randy and Lyn Kampwerth, Barb and Tom Fiorenzi, Bob Vonder Haar, Carla and Todd Schneider, Marla and Bob Mensing, and Carl and Lisa Vonder Haar; and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents – Charles Vonder Haar on October 12, 2021, Cornelius “Bud” Kampwerth on February 10, 2020, and Marcella “Sally” Kampwerth on August 31, 2017; his godmother and aunt – Phyllis Hudspeth on December 7, 2004; and an uncle, Brian Vonder Haar.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa’s Church – Marydale on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 8:00– 9:30 A.M.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family suggests donations in Austin’s memory to St. Teresa’s Church, Keyesport Fire Department, or to the Carlyle High School FFA. Donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

