Alice I. Reinacher, age 64 of Maryville, IL, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at Christian Hospital Northeast – BJC in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Friday, May 24, 1957, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Thurman and Doris (nee Walker) Black.

On Friday, July 16, 1976, she married Gary Roger Reinacher at Maryville, IL, who survives.

Mrs. Reinacher was born at Granite City, IL; she grew up in Troy, IL and graduated from Triad High School in 1975. Attending school on a part-time basis, she earned an Associates Degree in Business from Belleville Area College. She had worked as a shoe store Manager in Edwardsville; at Wetterau Bakery in St. Louis; had her own Cake Decorating Business; did stained glass projects and was a Broker for Re/Max for some 15 years prior to retiring in 2018. Alice was always cooking and volunteering for the Fischer House in south St. Louis and volunteering at different food pantries in the area. She loved to be in her kitchen – cooking or baking for everyone.

Survivors include:

Husband – Gary R. Reinacher, Maryville, IL

Son – Michael R. Reinacher, Collinsville, IL

Brother – James M. “Jim” (Vicki) Black, Marine, IL

Brother – Leslie Wayne (Mary) Black, Trenton, IL

Brother – Jesse L. (Suzy) Black, Highland, IL

Brother – Charles L. (deceased-Celende) Black, Whiteville, TN

Sister – Virginia L. “Jenny” (Dana) McClanahan, Marine, IL

Sister – Edna J. (Virjilio) Bautista, Abilene, TX

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Thurman M. Black – Died 11/11/2000

Mother – Doris M. Black, nee Walker – Died 10/14/2010

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, pastor, Marine United Church of Christ, Marine, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Moore Cemetery in Bear Springs, TN with Pastor Gary Wallace, Sanctuary Church, Dover, TN, officiating on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation and Fischer House at Jefferson Barracks.