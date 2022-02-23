Barney W. Barnhill, 79, of Donnellson, passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at his home.

Barney was born October 18, 1942 in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Aaron L. “Barney” and Vera (Redden) Barnhill. He grew up and graduated high school in Kansas, where he was a standout in 4-H. Barney moved to Donnellson in the early 80’s, to help his parents with their family century farm. It was at this time that he started working at the Donnellson Elevator, where he was a fixture for decades until his retirement.

Barney married Goldie Nileene (Brewer) Kindernay on April 29, 2006 in Donnellson. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2015. Together they were members of the Reno Baptist Church. Barney was also a dedicated member of the Donnellson Masonic Lodge #255, and the Bond County Shrine Club. He enjoyed attending dances all over Montgomery and Bond Counties. Everyone that knew Barney, knew that his trusted companion, Toad, was close by, because they went everywhere together.

Barney is survived by many step-children, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, step-great-great grandchildren, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. Masonic Rites will be accorded at 12:00 p.m., and the funeral ceremony will follow with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Donnellson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Donnellson Masonic Lodge #255, or the Bond County Shrine Club.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Barney, or offer condolences to his family.